The Future is Here Now
Those who are fans of Second Life will know that it is set in a virtual world, a very futuristic concept. It's a place where not everything is as it seems, and you can be whoever you want to be. At one...
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Playing Second Life With Osetoarthritis
Second Life is an online game that features a virtual reality world where participants can create virtual avatars of themselves. It was launched on 23 June 2003 and players are called residents. The...
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Escape from Reality with Second Life
For those who enjoy the virtual world of Second Life, they may see it as a fun way to pass the time. However, for others, it is a way to escape from reality and create the persona they have always...
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